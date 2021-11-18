2021 November 18 14:18

Rosmorport and Novaya Pristan signed agreement on expansion of Novorossiysk seaport infrastructure

The FSUE " Rosmorport " within the framework of the business events of the "Transport Week - 2021" forum signed a cooperation agreement with the LLC "Novaya Pristan" in the implementation of projects in the seaport of Novorossiysk, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the development of design documentation for the construction and reconstruction of the facilities of federal and private property in the seaport. The project is included into the federal project "Development of seaports" of the transport part of the "Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of Trunk Infrastructure".

Upon completion of the project implementation, new berths - No. 22A and No. 23A of the quay No. 3A, conveyor galleries for grain transportation and a transfer tower will be put into operation. The production capacity of the seaport of Novorossiysk will increase by 11.5 million tons.

The agreement will contribute to the development of the country's export potential, the creation of new vacancies and an increase in tax payments to the budgets of all levels of the Krasnodar Territory.