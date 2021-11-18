2021 November 18 12:08

Rosmorport signs cooperation agreement with Volga State University of Water Transport

Image source: Rosmorport

The FSUE "Rosmorport" and FSFEI HE "VSUWT" at the site of the "Transport Week - 2021" forum signed an agreement on cooperation in the interests of the development of education, science, technology, innovative technologies in maritime transport, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The agreement is aimed at improving the quality of higher and additional professional education, developing scientific research and introducing innovative technologies in the field of maritime transport.

The purpose of the agreement is to expand scientific and educational activities in the innovative and social and economic development of maritime transport and port infrastructure, as well as to conduct collaborative research and development projects and their commercial implementation in maritime transport.

The Federal State-Financed Educational Institution of Higher Education "Volga State University of Water Transport" is a higher transport educational institution in Russia, which includes six branches, three faculties and three institutes. Last year, the university celebrated its 90th anniversary. Over the entire period of its work, the FSFEI HE "VSUWT" has trained more than 70 thousand highly qualified specialists for the industry.