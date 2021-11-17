2021 November 17 17:21

RF Transport Ministry expects mass use of autonomous ships in five-seven years

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries will be among the first autonomous ships

Mass use of autonomous ships is expected to begin in five-seven years, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Deouty Transport Minister Aleksandr Poshivai, as saying at “Autonomous Navigation” conference held as part of Transport Week in Moscow.



“In 2023, we will have the first ships of the first and the second autonomous level. Two or three more years are needed to develop the required range of appropriate equipment. Then, nothing prevents us from a wide use of autonomous ships. So, it will take five years but the format is a matter of question. The range of application depends on how fast the tasks are implemented by the domestic instrumentation engineering and shipbuilding industries. I believe that five-seven years is a period we can forecast”, said Aleksandr Poshivai.



According to the official, the required equipment is to be installed on the Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries in 2023. The ships will transport railway trains, automobiles and other cargoes across the Baltic Sea between the Leningrad Region and the Kaliningrad Region.

Related links:

Rosmorport takes delivery of LNG-powered Ro-Ro ship Marshal Rokossovsky >>>>



Transition to unmanned navigation and navigation with reduced crews will be possible in Russia in three years>>>>