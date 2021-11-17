2021 November 17 16:00

Volga Basin Administration to hold tender for reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks

Over RUB 27 billion will be allocated for works including construction of additional lock chamber

On 3 December 2021, Administration of Volga Basin IWW will hold a tender for reconstruction of locks No 15-16 of the Gorodetsky hydrosystem including the construction of an additional lock chamber and construction of a canal from Gorodets to Nizhny Novgorod.

According to the official website of the Unified Procurement Information System, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 27,773,185,540.

The bidding period expires on 2 December 2021.

IAA PortNews will hold the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.