-
2021 November 17 16:00
Volga Basin Administration to hold tender for reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
Over RUB 27 billion will be allocated for works including construction of additional lock chamber
On 3 December 2021, Administration of Volga Basin IWW will hold a tender for reconstruction of locks No 15-16 of the Gorodetsky hydrosystem including the construction of an additional lock chamber and construction of a canal from Gorodets to Nizhny Novgorod.
According to the official website of the Unified Procurement Information System, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 27,773,185,540.
The bidding period expires on 2 December 2021.
IAA PortNews will hold the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.