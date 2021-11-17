2021 November 17 09:58

TransContainer and SUEK to develop export transportation of coal in containers via Zabaykalsk

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group and JSC Siberian coal energy company (SUEK) have concluded an agreement on development of export transportation of coal in containers via border crossing point Zabaykalsk, TransContainer says in a press release. The relevant document was signed by Aleksandr Isurin, President of PJSC TransContainer and Stepan Solzhenitsyn, Chief Executive Officer of JSC SUEK within the framework of the Forum “Transport week 2021”.

Under terms of the agreement TransContainer intends to develop transport solutions that are optimal in terms of cost and time of transportation for the export of SUEK’s products as well as to provide all-inclusive rates for transportation using its own and engaged fleet of containers and wagons, taking into account the volume of shipments agreed by the parties. SUEK, in its turn, intends to provide information on the geography of product sales and monthly volumes of shipments.

The potential volume of transportation will be more than 1mln tonnes of products per year. In future TransContainer will also consider the possibility to dispatch SUEK’s products via border crossing points Zamyn-Uud in Mongolia and Grodekovo in Primorsky Kray.

“Transportation of coal in containers will allow to optimize the use of infrastructure capacities, which is especially important in conditions of its load. Thus, taking into account the accumulated experience, we will be able to offer our partner a high-quality and reliable service and to ensure the development of export transportation from Russia to China”, noted Aleksandr Isurin.

“We are confident that signing of this agreement will allow us to find the optimal transport solutions for business of our company and will have a positive impact on development of rail transportation of SUEK’s products”, said Stepan Solzhenitsyn.