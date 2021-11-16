2021 November 16 15:14

Associated British Ports launches development initiative for more than 1,000 acres of strategic land

The UK’s largest port operator, Associated British Ports (ABP), is bringing forward more than 1,000 acres of development land to support the UK’s supply chain, manufacturing and renewable energy sectors, according to the company's release.

ABP operates 21 ports around the UK and is making 14 strategic sites, encompassing a total of 1,075 acres (435ha), available for a range of business uses.

A first tranche of 14 sites is being brought forward at ports including: Cardiff, Immingham, Newport, Port Talbot, Southampton and Hull. Next year will see the release of further opportunities. All locations benefit from strong rail and road connectivity plus renewable energy generation.

During the next 18 months, ABP has committed to spending more than £5m to make the sites ready for development, obtaining appropriate outline planning consents, technical understanding and carrying out essential land preparation.



The UK currently has the third highest e-commerce penetration ratio globally at 24% with annual online spend of approaching £100bn. The online spending ratio is forecast to rise to 32% by 2025. It is estimated that for every additional £1bn of online spend around 1m sq ft of logistics space is needed to fulfil delivery.



Port-centric manufacturing projects have already seen ABP partner with a wide range of businesses to co-invest in bespoke facilities. And as the UK reshapes its energy generation strategy, port locations will play an increasingly important role in supporting the offshore wind industry.



