  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 15 16:23

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    Container handling demonstrates stable growth

    In January-October 2021, the port of handled 8,710,300 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 15% to 856,500 tonnes including 358,300 tonnes of coal (+1%) and 466,800 tonnes of other cargoes (-25%).

    Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 3% to 2,943,400 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 13% to 982,800 tonnes, handling of timber increased by 34% to 37,800 tonnes.

    The port also handled 937,400 cargo carried by ferries (+7%) and 1,225,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-36%) including 322,700 tonnes of oil products (-61%), 362,200 tonnes of crude oil (-20%), 508,900 tonnes of food cargo (-9%) and 31,200 tonnes of chemicals (-47%).

    The port’s container throughput surged by 64%, year-on-year, to 359,024 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

    The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.

Другие новости по темам: Kaliningrad  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 15

18:16 Georgia Ports increases intermodal capacity with the second set of rail tracks
18:00 Sparta IV delivered cargo to Yamal Peninsula
17:46 Boskalis receives EUR 450 million offshore wind project
17:26 AD Ports Group revenue up 22% to USD 760 million in September 2021
17:01 Gazpromneft Lubricants supplied marine oils for the world diamond mining leader
16:40 Boskalis and Keppel to sell KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
16:33 Tanger Med comes to the total digitization of the import and export port passage from November 15th
16:23 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
15:57 Krasnoye Sormovo started building forth ship of Project RSD59
15:55 Damen launches new LST 100 for Nigerian Navy at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah
15:11 MacGregor introduces the next generation electric crane
15:08 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2021 rose by 62% Y-o-Y
14:32 Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge
14:09 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
13:43 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:20 SCF concludes new international project financing for two shuttle tankers
12:54 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre in partnership with HAROPA PORT
12:36 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
12:13 Silversea Cruises takes delivery of 10th ship Silver Dawn from Fincantieri in Ancona
11:35 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M’2021
11:11 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% (detalization)
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Nov 15
10:44 RF Ministry of Transport drafted Order on port charges for investment purposes for 2022-24
10:22 Public-Private Partnerships Online Masterclass is now back by popular demand
10:00 Crude oil prices continue decreasing on output growth
09:37 Infocus International launches live online masterclass on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
09:20 Freeport of Riga handled more general and liquid bulk cargo in October

2021 November 14

15:48 Carnival Cruise Line solidifies its leadership in Texas cruise market by announcing brand-new Excel-Class ship coming to Galveston in 2023
14:09 Welsh ports will have a revolutionary role in decarbonisation
13:41 A NZ tourism company fined $160,000 for open hatch injury on its vessel
12:37 Kemp, Georgia ports mark Mega Rail milestone
11:12 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for two CSVs
11:03 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre
10:38 Gunvor divests stake in Rotterdam terminal to GES under long-term energy transition partnership
09:18 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change

2021 November 13

14:43 300 maritime workers to build digital and technical capabilities under enhanced CCP by WSG and MPA
13:01 Master Boat Builders host launching ceremony for Seabulk's “Spartan” hybrid tugboat
12:19 Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge
11:33 USCG partners rescue six mariners off Micronesia
10:58 Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat

2021 November 12

18:26 Solstad sells PSV Rem Provider
18:05 Claim against Nornickel for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths fully satisfied by Arbitration Court
17:36 MSC invests to ease supply chain “crunch” for customers, CEO tells FT Summit
17:06 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab launch emissions tracker for charterers
16:16 Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinary strong result in first nine months of 2021
16:14 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS
15:35 Turkish maritime industry raised its competitive edge with record-breaking growth
15:13 IMO establishes an International Day for Women in Maritime
14:49 Rosneft reports its 9M 2021 net income of RUB 696 bln
13:13 Australian Government increases maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
12:22 Mikhail Kuznetsov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
12:01 Fugro’s first unmanned ship Blue Essence sails in Rotterdam
11:27 Fossil-free last mile transport for rail shuttles operating to and from the Port of Gothenburg
11:13 Rosneft completes dividend payments for H1 2021
10:44 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 12
10:42 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2021 rose by 7.1% YoY
10:19 COP26 Transport Day: MPs back co-investment model for shore power
10:00 Ruscon launched innovative way of handling grain cargo wagons
09:38 Crude oil prices started going down
09:21 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2021 dropped by 13.3%