2021 November 15 16:23

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-October 2021, the port of handled 8,710,300 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 15% to 856,500 tonnes including 358,300 tonnes of coal (+1%) and 466,800 tonnes of other cargoes (-25%).

Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 3% to 2,943,400 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 13% to 982,800 tonnes, handling of timber increased by 34% to 37,800 tonnes.

The port also handled 937,400 cargo carried by ferries (+7%) and 1,225,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-36%) including 322,700 tonnes of oil products (-61%), 362,200 tonnes of crude oil (-20%), 508,900 tonnes of food cargo (-9%) and 31,200 tonnes of chemicals (-47%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 64%, year-on-year, to 359,024 TEUs.

In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.