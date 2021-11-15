2021 November 15 15:57

Krasnoye Sormovo started building forth ship of Project RSD59

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has commenced building the forth ship of the RSD59 series.

In the beginning of June 2021, STLC-Finance LLC, a subsidiary of State Transport Leasing Company signed a contract with Krasnoye Sormovo on construction of a series of 11 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59.



Under the contract, the series is to be delivered to the customer in 2022.



All in all, Krasnoye Sormovo has built 29 ships of Project RSD59 starting from 2017 which is a record high result among Russian shipyards.

According to earlier statements, Krasnoye Sormovo reduced the construction time of RSD59 ships from 9 to 6 months with simultaneous construction of 10 ships possible at Krasnoye Sormovo today.

Ships of Project RSD59 are intended for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.