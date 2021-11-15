2021 November 15 11:11

Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% (detalization)

In January-October 2021, seaports of Russia handled 695.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 346.5 million tonnes (+4.0%) including 172.2 million tonnes of coal (+10.9%), 50.6 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.3%), 35.6 million tonnes of grain (-11.8%), 24.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+9.6%), 15.3 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-2.7%), 9.6 million tonnes of ore (-13.2%).



Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 348.9 million tonnes (+0.1%) including 195.8 million tonnes of crude oil (-1.6%), 122.7 million tonnes of oil products (+3.9%), 26.2 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-1.8%) and 3.3 million tonnes of liquid food (-14.2%).



Exports totaled 551.4 million tonnes (+3.0%), imports - 33.2 million tonnes (+10.5%), transit - 52.5 million tonnes (+2.1%), short-sea traffic - 58.2 million tonnes (-10.1%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 78.7 million tonnes (-1.7%) including 24.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.7%) and 54.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.6 %). The port of Murmansk handled 45.9 million tonnes (-1.7%), Sabetta - 22.9 million tonnes (-0.7%), Varandei - 3.9 million tonnes (-8.2%), Arkhangelsk - 2.7 million tonnes (+0.7%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 208.2 million tonnes (+3.8%) including 98.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.8%) and 110.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.3%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 89.4 million tonnes (+5.1%), Big Port St. Petersburg – Big Port St. Petersburg 51.8 million tonnes (+4.9%), Primorsk- 43.2 million tonnes (+3.4%), Vysotsk - 14.2 million tonnes (-5.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 213.9 million tonnes (+2.7%) including 95.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.7%) and 118.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.1%). The port of Taman handled 29.4 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Tuapse - 21.7 million tonnes (-1.1%), Kavkaz - 14.7 million tonnes (-21.7%), Rostov-on-Don - 13.3 million tonnes (-9.9%), Novorossiysk - 117.5 million tonnes (flat, year-on-year).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 6.0 million tonnes (-13.1%) including 2.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-28.2%) and 3.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.8%). The port of Makhachkala handled 3.7 million tonnes (-12.1 %), Astrakhan - 1.9 million tonnes (-6.5%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 188.6 million tonnes (+1.4%) including 126.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.3%) and 62.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.2%). Vostochny port handled 64.3 million tonnes (-0.9%), Vanino - 30.4 million tonnes (+8.1%), Vladivostok - 24.7 million tonnes (+22.5%), Nakhodka - 22.6 million tonnes (+2.1%), Prigorodnoye - 11.7 million tonnes (-12.1%), Shakhtersk – 9.7 million tonnes (-4.5%).



In January-October, Russian seaports handled 19,700 passenger ships (+40.6%), sea terminals serviced 9,195,500 people. The number of departing passengers totaled 8,906,100, arriving passengers – 284,100, transit – 5,300.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 8,622,500, Yalta – 339,000, Sochi – 179,100.