2021 November 15 10:44

RF Ministry of Transport drafted Order on port charges for investment purposes for 2022-24

Draft Order of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation on port charges for investment purposes (PCIP) in 2022-24 has been published. According to the document, port charges for investment purposes will make RUB 5,181.64 million for 2022, RUB 6,047.03 million for 2023, and RUB 7,543.28 million for 2024.



The explanatory note to the document says that the main rivals in the North-Western Basin are ports of the Baltic Sea and the North Sea. The analysis of 10 foreign and 5 Russian seaports confirmed the competitive advantage of Russian ports in terms of port charges that are 30% - 60% less than the average level in the basin even with introduction of PCIP and revision of the rates.



In the Southern Basin, the key rivals of Novorossiysk and Tuapse are the ports of Ukraine which set port charges in USD. With the current exchange rate, calls at the key ports of Ukraine (Yuzhny and Odessa) are twice as expensive as calls at Novorossiysk and Tuapse.