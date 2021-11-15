  • Home
  • News
  • RF Ministry of Transport drafted Order on port charges for investment purposes for 2022-24
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 15 10:44

    RF Ministry of Transport drafted Order on port charges for investment purposes for 2022-24

    Draft Order of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation on port charges for investment purposes (PCIP) in 2022-24 has been published. According to the document, port charges for investment purposes will make RUB 5,181.64 million for  2022, RUB 6,047.03 million for 2023, and RUB 7,543.28 million for 2024.

    The explanatory note to the document says that the main rivals in the North-Western Basin are ports of the Baltic Sea and the North Sea. The analysis of 10 foreign and 5 Russian seaports confirmed the competitive advantage of Russian ports in terms of port charges that are 30% - 60% less than the average level in the basin even with introduction of PCIP and revision of the rates.

    In the Southern Basin, the key rivals of Novorossiysk and Tuapse are the ports of Ukraine which set port charges in USD. With the current exchange rate, calls at the key ports of Ukraine (Yuzhny and Odessa) are twice as expensive as calls at Novorossiysk and Tuapse.

Другие новости по темам: RF Transport Minisry, port charges  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 15

18:16 Georgia Ports increases intermodal capacity with the second set of rail tracks
18:00 Sparta IV delivered cargo to Yamal Peninsula
17:46 Boskalis receives EUR 450 million offshore wind project
17:26 AD Ports Group revenue up 22% to USD 760 million in September 2021
17:01 Gazpromneft Lubricants supplied marine oils for the world diamond mining leader
16:40 Boskalis and Keppel to sell KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
16:33 Tanger Med comes to the total digitization of the import and export port passage from November 15th
16:23 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
15:57 Krasnoye Sormovo started building forth ship of Project RSD59
15:55 Damen launches new LST 100 for Nigerian Navy at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah
15:11 MacGregor introduces the next generation electric crane
15:08 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2021 rose by 62% Y-o-Y
14:32 Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge
14:09 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
13:43 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:20 SCF concludes new international project financing for two shuttle tankers
12:54 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre in partnership with HAROPA PORT
12:36 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
12:13 Silversea Cruises takes delivery of 10th ship Silver Dawn from Fincantieri in Ancona
11:35 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M’2021
11:11 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% (detalization)
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Nov 15
10:44 RF Ministry of Transport drafted Order on port charges for investment purposes for 2022-24
10:22 Public-Private Partnerships Online Masterclass is now back by popular demand
10:00 Crude oil prices continue decreasing on output growth
09:37 Infocus International launches live online masterclass on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
09:20 Freeport of Riga handled more general and liquid bulk cargo in October

2021 November 14

15:48 Carnival Cruise Line solidifies its leadership in Texas cruise market by announcing brand-new Excel-Class ship coming to Galveston in 2023
14:09 Welsh ports will have a revolutionary role in decarbonisation
13:41 A NZ tourism company fined $160,000 for open hatch injury on its vessel
12:37 Kemp, Georgia ports mark Mega Rail milestone
11:12 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for two CSVs
11:03 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre
10:38 Gunvor divests stake in Rotterdam terminal to GES under long-term energy transition partnership
09:18 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change

2021 November 13

14:43 300 maritime workers to build digital and technical capabilities under enhanced CCP by WSG and MPA
13:01 Master Boat Builders host launching ceremony for Seabulk's “Spartan” hybrid tugboat
12:19 Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge
11:33 USCG partners rescue six mariners off Micronesia
10:58 Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat

2021 November 12

18:26 Solstad sells PSV Rem Provider
18:05 Claim against Nornickel for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths fully satisfied by Arbitration Court
17:36 MSC invests to ease supply chain “crunch” for customers, CEO tells FT Summit
17:06 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab launch emissions tracker for charterers
16:16 Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinary strong result in first nine months of 2021
16:14 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS
15:35 Turkish maritime industry raised its competitive edge with record-breaking growth
15:13 IMO establishes an International Day for Women in Maritime
14:49 Rosneft reports its 9M 2021 net income of RUB 696 bln
13:13 Australian Government increases maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
12:22 Mikhail Kuznetsov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
12:01 Fugro’s first unmanned ship Blue Essence sails in Rotterdam
11:27 Fossil-free last mile transport for rail shuttles operating to and from the Port of Gothenburg
11:13 Rosneft completes dividend payments for H1 2021
10:44 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 12
10:42 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2021 rose by 7.1% YoY
10:19 COP26 Transport Day: MPs back co-investment model for shore power
10:00 Ruscon launched innovative way of handling grain cargo wagons
09:38 Crude oil prices started going down
09:21 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2021 dropped by 13.3%