2021 November 14 11:12

Solstad Offshore secures contracts for two CSVs

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce award of two term contracts for it`s medium size construction vessels.



Fugro Netherlands Marine BV has chartered the CSV “Normand Mermaid” for a period of 16 months firm. The contract will commence December 2021.



The present Client on CSV “Normand Baltic” has exercised their option to extend the contract with another 8 months to July 2022 with further 90 days options thereafter. The vessel is operating in Taiwan where she is supporting offshore-wind projects.