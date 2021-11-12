2021 November 12 10:00

Ruscon launched innovative way of handling grain cargo wagons

In October 2021, the multimodal transport operator Ruscon, a part of Delo Group, launched a unique technology for transshipment of safflower transported in bulk from covered wagons into containers at the Ruscon-1 terminal in Novorossiysk. The new technology was developed and implemented by the Company’s specialists. As a result, handling time for one wagon was reduced from 4 to 2.5 hours, Delo Group says in its press release.

This is a very important indicator for a terminal with annual throughput capacity of 45 thousand TEUs and simultanious storage capacity of 2.8 thousand TEUs. The high speed of operations and synchronization with port’s loading and unloading processes allow fast allocation of vacant spots for new cargo and acceleration of containers’ turnover.

“Grain cargo such as safflower traditionally has not been massively containerized, but recently we have seen a different trend - the clients increasingly began to choose this way of exporting it. So, the development and implementation of the technology for accelerating transshipment at the Ruscon-1 terminal was just a matter of time. Our objective is to provide fast, comprehensive, and high-quality service for our clients who entrusted us with transportation. In the nearest future, we plan to reduce handling time to two hours, which will further help us to increase the terminal's throughput capacity and therefore to maximize the satisfaction of our customers' needs", – commented Igor Stolovitsky, Chief Executive Officer of Ruscon, on the launch of the new technology.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.