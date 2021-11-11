2021 November 11 15:24

MAN Energy Solutions wins order for HyProp ECO system

Chinese, state-owned China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMJL) subsidiary, Dingheng shipyard, has ordered an integrated HyProp ECO propulsion solution from MAN Energy Solutions in connection with the building of 4 × dual-fuel 6,600-dwt, stainless-steel, parcel chemical-tankers for Hamburg-based tanker operator, John T. Essberger. The order includes options for an additional four vessels while the confirmed units are scheduled for delivery from mid-2023.

MAN Energy Solutions’ scope of supply for each shipset certified by Finnish/Swedish 1A ice class comprises:

1 × MAN 6L35/44DF diesel/gas-electric propulsion system, including GVU and plant equipment

1 × Renk gearbox RSVL-1100 including one primary-PTO/PTH/PTI

1 × MAN Alpha CP propulsion system including AT 3000 propulsion controls

1 × MAN HyProp ECO - AKA integrated electric system consisting of shaft machine, frequency converter, bow-thruster motor and related AC switchboard enabling tailored modes of operation.

MAN Energy Solutions will provide the solution in association with Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA), in which it has a 40% stake. AKA specialises in power supply, energy management and drive systems for marine applications.

The order pursues a fleet renewal with newbuilds that can increase energy efficiency by 30%. The new ships will be operated by E&S Tankers, a joint venture between Essberger and Stolt Nielsen. In 2020, John T. Essberger announced plans to invest significantly in a new fleet of modern ships to trade within their core trades: Northwest Europe, Baltic and the Mediterranean.



The Essberger HyProp ECO system offers a tailor-made solution where the electric equipment focuses on efficiency and flexibilty. Core components, like the converter unit, are designed to be used in multiple ways, such as for operating the PTO when the propeller runs on the combinator curve, but also to drive the bow-thruster or to supply the ship with shore-power. The system also offers an emergency propulsion mode with the same converter used as PTH starter. This intelligent layout enables all components to be kept as small as possible. Similarly, integrated bypasses avoid losses in the power electronics when not in use.



The new vessels will be optimised in terms of hull design and equipment, resulting in a significantly improved energy efficiency of at least 30% and will have the ability to use a shore-power connection during cargo operations.

The newbuilding project is being subsidised by the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as part of the implementation of the German government’s Mobility and Fuel Strategy (MKS).

About John T. Essberger

John T. Essberger is a pioneer of purpose-built parcel tankers and is today one of Europe’s leading operators of such tankers, as well as operating Dry Cargo and Ship Management Divisions.