2021 November 10 18:27

Port of Ipswich to get first fully mains electric powered hydraulic cranes

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced that its blue cranes at the Port of Ipswich will soon be turning green. A new supply contract with Cooper Specialised Handling has been agreed which will deliver some of the first fully mains electric powered hydraulic cranes in the UK to the port. This £4 million investment is another step in ABP’s companywide policy to reduce CO2 emissions and energy consumption. The company expects all cargo handling operations at the Port of Ipswich to be fully electrified within the next five years.

The Mantsinen model 95ER is destined for use at the Port of Ipswich. It has been configured around the specific workings of the port operation. To enhance efficiencies, each machine will be ready supplied with innovative insight reporting systems that can further reduce energy. This model will replace the diesel-powered version and will improve ABP’s cargo handling service to its customers.

The Port already has some 4,000 solar panels installed onsite which could power the two new cranes. ABP have also invested in an electricity sub-station infrastructure that is future-proofed to accommodate up to four electric powered cranes working concurrently on the same quay.

The new units are expected to enter service in Spring 2022.