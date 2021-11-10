  • Home
    Samskip starts biofuel trial on Samskip Innovator

    Leading short sea operator Samskip announces yet another vessel in its fleet sailing on biofuel. Following last week’s news that the Samskip Endeavour will use sustainable biofuels as its new standard, Samskip is further strengthening its commitment to greener shipping by bunkering the M/V Samskip Innovator with biofuel, according to the company's release.

    The Samskip Innovator, an 800TEU containership that normally runs on traditional fuel, has started a trial to run on biofuel until mid-December. The usage of biofuel on the vessel will be extended given a successful trial run.

    This fuel, MDF1-100, is produced from used cooking oils, which can now serve as raw materials for high-quality sustainable biofuels. The number 100 stands for the proportion made from renewable raw materials, meaning that MDF1-100 consists of 100 percent organic waste products.

    The announcement comes at a time when the industry is shifting from traditional fuels to greener alternatives in order to become more sustainable and move towards decarbonization. With scalability, sustainable marine biofuel allows carriers to effectively comply with future regulations on carbon reduction by 2030 and 2050. The fuel is produced and delivered by the Samskip’s longtime partner GoodFuels.

