2021 November 10 17:29

Exhibition to сommemorate 25 years of MPA’s work in developing maritime Singapore

Mr S Iswaran, Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, launched the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) 25th Anniversary Exhibition in the Singapore Maritime Gallery at Marina South Pier today. MPA was established in 1996 by the merger of the Marine Department, the National Maritime Board and the regulatory departments of then-Port of Singapore Authority, SG Press Centre said.



Visitors to the exhibition, named “The Voyage”, can learn more about the milestones in MPA’s 25-year journey in partnering the industry and unions in building up the maritime sector in Singapore. Through immersive and interactive displays, the exhibition also offers visitors a glimpse into how MPA is working with other stakeholders to future-proof the industry through maritime digitalisation, decarbonisation and more. Please refer to the factsheet for details about MPA and the exhibition.



The exhibition was one of several events being organised to commemorate MPA’s 25th Anniversary. MPA, being the flag administration overseeing the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS), also celebrated the 55th Anniversary of SRS this year at a forum on 8 October. All these events will culminate in a year-end 25th Anniversary event to mark the completion of the Phase 1 reclamation works for Tuas Port.



In conjunction with its 25th Anniversary celebrations, MPA also commissioned a mural art display at Marina South Pier to show appreciation to the harbour craft community. They are frontline maritime personnel who provide critical marine services like bunkering, ship supplies, and launch services for crew. The mural art display highlights the important roles of harbour craft personnel in providing such essential marine services in Singapore.



Minister Iswaran joined representatives from the harbour craft community to add finishing touches to the mural art display at the foyer of Marina South Pier. This is the final wall in a three-part mural art display series. In April this year, MPA, together with PSA Corporation Limited (PSA) and Jurong Port (JP), commissioned the first two mural art displays - one each at PSA and JP terminals. The mural art displays highlight the vital role of seafarers and port workers in ensuring that international trade and the flow of supplies into Singapore remain uninterrupted amidst the pandemic.



“Over the past 25 years, MPA has made invaluable contributions to Singapore’s maritime sector. As both a port authority and maritime administration, MPA has been instrumental in making Singapore a global maritime leader with a vibrant maritime industry. The Port of Singapore has grown from handling 13 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 1996 to nearly 37 million TEUs in 2020, the Singapore Registry of Ships is now the fifth largest in the world, and the number of international shipping groups based in Singapore has quadrupled from around 40 in 2004 when MPA became the sector developer, to more than 160 in 2020. I wish MPA every success in the next exciting phase of Singapore’s maritime voyage,” said Mr Iswaran.



Admission to the Singapore Maritime Gallery and the exhibition is open to the public and is free of charge. The exhibition is open till 31 March 2022, from Tuesdays to Sundays (9am to 6pm).



About MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was incepted on 2 February 1996 as a new statutory board under the then-Ministry of Communications, through a merger of the National Maritime Board, the Marine Department, and the regulatory departments of the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA). As a port authority and regulator, MPA is responsible for navigational safety in Singapore’s waters, and for ensuring that regulations and standards in shipping practices are adhered to. Being a driving force in advancing and promoting Singapore as a global hub port and international maritime centre, MPA seeks to enhance our port competitiveness while growing capabilities to build a vibrant and dynamic maritime eco-system. With seaborne trade as an important lifeline for Singapore, MPA is tasked with safeguarding its strategic maritime interests. MPA is also Singapore’s representative at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which Singapore joined as a member in 1966. Singapore has served on the IMO Council since 1993.