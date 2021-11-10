2021 November 10 16:25

Eurotransit orders Konecranes RMGs for new intermodal terminal in Kazakhstan

Eurotransit Group of Companies (Eurotransit) in Kazakhstan has ordered two Konecranes Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes for its new intermodal terminal under construction in Dostyk, near the border with China. The order was booked in August 2021 and the cranes will be delivered in Q4 2022, according to the company's release.

In addition to the intermodal terminal under construction, Eurotransit operates a terminal in Altynkol, Kazakhstan. The two Konecranes RMGs on order will transship containers on trains running between Kazakhstan and China.



The Konecranes RMGs on order will have a railspan of 32 m and will serve 6 train tracks, lifting containers 1-over-2. They will be equipped with an intuitive GUI, with extra visibility provided by video cameras on the spreader and under the trolley. They will also be equipped with the Konecranes DGPS Skew Control System, and the smart features Auto-positioning and Auto-TOS Reporting.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.