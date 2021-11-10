2021 November 10 15:04

A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Vestas on all containerised transport

Vestas and Maersk have formed a long-term strategic partnership for all containerised transport, according to Maersk's release.

The partnership includes door-to-door transport from the company´s suppliers to their factories and service warehouses as well as containerised site parts and transport equipment. In addition, the partnership also includes all airfreight shipments.

The partnership does not include non-containerised road transport and outbound transport, which will continue to be managed by DSV and other partners.

By partnering with Maersk, the world’s largest asset owner within shipping and containers, Vestas gets direct access to container capacity at a fixed price. This would otherwise be hard to secure in the current environment and thus, it will help ensure business continuity and cost predictability. The partnership also entails a fantastic opportunity to co-develop a joint sustainability journey, where the two leading companies can join forces to decarbonise logistics.

The partnership with Maersk underlines Vestas’ ambition to partner with companies that will support their growth journey by investing in scalable and sustainable solutions that drive the industry forward.

The existing DSV partnership will continue with a special focus on non-containerised transport. This means that in addition to the Maersk strategic partnership, Vestas will continue to work closely with DSV and many other partners within other areas of transport.

The partnership is effective per 1. January 2022.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 85,000 people.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. With more than 145 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, the company installed more wind power than anyone else.