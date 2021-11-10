  • Home
  • News
  • A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Vestas on all containerised transport
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 10 15:04

    A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Vestas on all containerised transport

    Vestas and Maersk have formed a long-term strategic partnership for all containerised transport, according to Maersk's release.

    The partnership includes door-to-door transport from the company´s suppliers to their factories and service warehouses as well as containerised site parts and transport equipment. In addition, the partnership also includes all airfreight shipments.

    The partnership does not include non-containerised road transport and outbound transport, which will continue to be managed by DSV and other partners.

    By partnering with Maersk, the world’s largest asset owner within shipping and containers, Vestas gets direct access to container capacity at a fixed price. This would otherwise be hard to secure in the current environment and thus, it will help ensure business continuity and cost predictability. The partnership also entails a fantastic opportunity to co-develop a joint sustainability journey, where the two leading companies can join forces to decarbonise logistics.

    The partnership with Maersk underlines Vestas’ ambition to partner with companies that will support their growth journey by investing in scalable and sustainable solutions that drive the industry forward.

    The existing DSV partnership will continue with a special focus on non-containerised transport. This means that in addition to the Maersk strategic partnership, Vestas will continue to work closely with DSV and many other partners within other areas of transport.
    The partnership is effective per 1. January 2022.

    About A.P. Moller - Maersk

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 85,000 people.

    About Vestas

    Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. With more than 145 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, the company installed more wind power than anyone else.

Другие новости по темам: A.P. Moller - Maersk, Vestas  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 10

18:47 KHMO enters into MoU with Hung Hua Construction in relation to building a export cable laying barge
18:27 Port of Ipswich to get first fully mains electric powered hydraulic cranes
18:07 Samskip starts biofuel trial on Samskip Innovator
18:00 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production rose by 2.5%, Y-o-Y
17:41 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
17:29 Exhibition to сommemorate 25 years of MPA’s work in developing maritime Singapore
17:16 MOL, MOL Drybulk, J-ENG sign agreement for trial of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
16:55 Wärtsilä delivers advanced bridge solution for Lindblad Expedition’s polar expedition cruise vessel
16:25 Eurotransit orders Konecranes RMGs for new intermodal terminal in Kazakhstan
16:05 The construction of heat pipeline between the port of Rotterdam and The Hague starts
15:49 AD Ports Group and the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals sign MoU to develop and operate multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Vestas on all containerised transport
14:37 Wärtsilä to supply scrubbers for Grimaldi-owned Trasmed GLE
14:24 Yury Sukhorukov unanimously re-elected as Chairman of Seafarers' Union of Russia
13:53 AS Tallinna Sadam announces its financial results for 2021 Q3
13:26 All ferries between Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn will soon connect to onshore power
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines complete concept study for LCO2 carrier
12:41 Milaha introduces new China-India Express shipping service
12:15 Maersk Drilling announces agreement to merge with Noble
11:25 Navigation of small-size ships ends in the Leningrad Region from November 12
11:02 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:29 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue on Global bunker market on Nov 10
10:19 CMA CGM and ENGIE set a strategic and industrial partnership to decarbonize shipping
10:13 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-October 2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
09:39 Crude oil prices rise on decrease of reserves
09:22 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2021 fell by 13%, year-on-year

2021 November 9

18:53 Maersk and Svitzer join hands to develop carbon neutral methanol fuel cell tug
18:35 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’21 declined by 0.3% YoY
18:13 Ocean Infinity to deliver a zero-emissions marine propulsion system
17:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
17:24 Eidesvik Offshore and Wärtsilä to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
17:00 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons
16:32 Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion
16:19 Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations
15:56 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass is now open for registration
15:34 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
15:20 Sovcomflot IPO named Deal of the Year at Seatrade Awards
14:59 Sovcomflot took part in Fort Ross Dialogue conference
14:23 MOL and partners to conduct trials of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
13:51 Qatar Energy orders six LNG carriers
13:00 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
12:37 Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship
11:56 Onezhsky Shipyard to get over RUB 5.1 billion of budget investments for modernization
11:13 KOTUG partners with Shift to combine Shift’s PwrSwäp with KOTUG’s E-Pusher™ vessel designs
10:55 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.8% in 10M’21
10:34 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-October 2021 fell by 16% YoY
10:09 Port of Long Beach boosts push for zero-emissions trucks
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Nov 09
09:56 Navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg for small-size ships
09:40 Oil market sees slight price fluctuations
09:25 Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement will ensure certainty of operations for ten Gaslog LNG carriers
09:08 Ruscon opened new representative office in Omsk
08:44 DEME Offshore secures a +$1.1 BoP contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a Consortium with Prysmian

2021 November 8

18:30 Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement
18:03 Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
17:58 Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil
17:36 MOL announces delivery of methanol-duel fueled methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
17:05 Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement
16:05 Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop green energy solutions