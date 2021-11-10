2021 November 10 14:24

Yury Sukhorukov unanimously re-elected as Chairman of Seafarers' Union of Russia

Photo by IAA PortNews

Term of office - 5 years

Yury Sukhorukov has been unanimously re-elected as Chairman of Seafarers' Union of Russia for a period of 5 years, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the 11th Congress of SUR which gathered 55 delegates representing all the regions and primary trade union organizations of SUR. The election was held in the framework of the Congress.



The Seafarers’ Union of Russia was established on November 25, 1991 in St. Petersburg by seafarers of Russia’s largest shipping companies. The highest governing body is the Congress of Seafarers Union convenes every five years. The permanent governing body is the SUR Council. SUR is affiliated with ITF.