  • Home
  • News
  • Maersk Drilling announces agreement to merge with Noble
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 10 12:15

    Maersk Drilling announces agreement to merge with Noble

    The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Noble Corporation in a primarily all-stock transaction. The combined company will be named Noble Corporation, and its shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen. The transaction is targeted to close in mid-2022, according to the company's release.

    Both companies share a very strong conviction in the compelling industrial logic behind the creation of a world class offshore driller with the scale, capabilities, and resources to successfully serve a broad range of customers. The combined company will own and operate a modern, high-end fleet of floaters and jack-up rigs across benign and harsh environments, serving customers in the most attractive offshore oil and gas basins. The transaction will unite the strong capabilities and decades of experience of Noble and Maersk Drilling, leveraging their differentiated value propositions and unwavering commitments to best-in-class safety and service quality.

    The business combination agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Noble and Maersk Drilling, and it is also supported by major shareholders of both companies, including Noble’s top three shareholders, which collectively currently own approximately 53% of Noble shares, and APMH Invest A/S, which currently owns approximately 42% of the share capital and votes of Maersk Drilling. In addition, certain foundations related to APMH Invest A/S, which currently own approximately 12% of the share capital and votes of Maersk Drilling, have expressed their intention to support the transaction.

    The combination is expected to generate potential cost synergies of USD 125 million per year with full potential to be realized within two years after closing of the transaction. The combined company will benefit from a diverse revenue mix, a robust contract backlog with significant earnings visibility, a solid balance sheet, and a strong free cash flow potential, supporting the potential for return of capital to shareholders while providing resiliency through the industry cycle.

    The combined company will have a seven-member Board of Directors with balanced representation from each of Noble and Maersk Drilling. Initially, the Board of Directors will be comprised of three directors appointed by Noble and three directors appointed by Maersk Drilling, one of whom will be the current Chairman of the Board of Maersk Drilling, Claus V. Hemmingsen. Noble and Maersk Drilling will jointly appoint Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the combined company.

    It has been agreed that Robert W. Eifler, Noble’s President and CEO will become President and CEO of the combined company upon closing of the transaction. Robert W. Eifler will also be a member of the Board of Directors.

    The combined company will be headquartered in Houston, Texas, and will maintain a significant operating presence in Stavanger, Norway, to retain proximity to customers and support operations in the Norwegian sector and the broader North Sea, and to ensure continued access to talent.

    The combination is a primarily all-stock transaction where the shares of the combined company will be distributed equally between the current shareholders of Noble and Maersk Drilling. The transaction will be implemented through an English incorporated holding company, which will make a voluntary tender exchange offer to the shareholders of Maersk Drilling. The tender exchange offer will allow Maersk Drilling’s shareholders to exchange each Maersk Drilling share for 1.6137 shares in the new holding company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the shareholders of Maersk Drilling and Noble will each own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of the new holding company.

    Although the agreement primarily is an all-stock transaction, Maersk Drilling shareholders will have the ability to elect to receive cash instead of shares in the new holding company for up to USD 1,000 paid in DKK, subject to an aggregate cash consideration cap of USD 50 million (excluding any cash paid for fractional shares). As a consequence, Maersk Drilling shareholders' overall shareholding in the new holding company upon completion of the offer may be reduced below 50% to the extent that Maersk Drilling shareholders choose to elect the cash option over shares.

    The offer and disclosure documents to be distributed to Maersk Drilling shareholders are expected to be published in the first half of 2022.

    The transaction is subject to Noble shareholder approval, acceptance of the exchange offer by holders of at least 80% of Maersk Drilling’s shares, merger clearance and other regulatory approvals, listings on New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen, and other customary conditions.

    About Noble

    Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 20 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and eight jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.

    About Maersk Drilling

    With more than 45 years of experience operating in the most challenging offshore environments, Maersk Drilling provides responsible drilling services to energy companies worldwide. Maersk Drilling owns and operates a fleet of 19 offshore drilling rigs and specialises in harsh environment and deepwater operations. Headquartered in Denmark, Maersk Drilling employs around 2,400 people.

Другие новости по темам: Noble, Maersk Drilling  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 10

13:53 AS Tallinna Sadam announces its financial results for 2021 Q3
13:26 All ferries between Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn will soon connect to onshore power
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines complete concept study for LCO2 carrier
12:41 Milaha introduces new China-India Express shipping service
12:15 Maersk Drilling announces agreement to merge with Noble
11:25 Navigation of small-size ships ends in the Leningrad Region from November 12
11:02 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:29 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue on Global bunker market on Nov 10
10:19 CMA CGM and ENGIE set a strategic and industrial partnership to decarbonize shipping
10:13 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-October 2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
09:39 Crude oil prices rise on decrease of reserves
09:22 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2021 fell by 13%, year-on-year

2021 November 9

18:53 Maersk and Svitzer join hands to develop carbon neutral methanol fuel cell tug
18:35 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’21 declined by 0.3% YoY
18:13 Ocean Infinity to deliver a zero-emissions marine propulsion system
17:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
17:24 Eidesvik Offshore and Wärtsilä to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
17:00 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons
16:32 Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion
16:19 Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations
15:56 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass is now open for registration
15:34 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
15:20 Sovcomflot IPO named Deal of the Year at Seatrade Awards
14:59 Sovcomflot took part in Fort Ross Dialogue conference
14:23 MOL and partners to conduct trials of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
13:51 Qatar Energy orders six LNG carriers
13:00 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
12:37 Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship
11:56 Onezhsky Shipyard to get over RUB 5.1 billion of budget investments for modernization
11:13 KOTUG partners with Shift to combine Shift’s PwrSwäp with KOTUG’s E-Pusher™ vessel designs
10:55 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.8% in 10M’21
10:34 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-October 2021 fell by 16% YoY
10:09 Port of Long Beach boosts push for zero-emissions trucks
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Nov 09
09:56 Navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg for small-size ships
09:40 Oil market sees slight price fluctuations
09:25 Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement will ensure certainty of operations for ten Gaslog LNG carriers
09:08 Ruscon opened new representative office in Omsk
08:44 DEME Offshore secures a +$1.1 BoP contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a Consortium with Prysmian

2021 November 8

18:30 Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement
18:03 Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
17:58 Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil
17:36 MOL announces delivery of methanol-duel fueled methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
17:05 Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement
16:05 Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop green energy solutions
15:31 Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and Chile join forces to foster hydrogen production
15:15 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Korea to Poland via Far East
15:07 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu engines for 80-ton bollard pull tugboats in Brazil
14:44 Volga Shipping Company increased coal transportation more than 1.5 times
14:20 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 5.23% in October
14:03 ICTSI throughput up 11% to 8.3 million TEUs in 9M 2021
13:52 The US Navy сhristens future USNS Harvey Milk
13:31 Container operators face extra fees in California for container movement delays
13:05 ABS, HHI and KSOE collaborate on green hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage
12:45 Boskalis supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor
12:11 MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum
11:22 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 10M’21 rose by 4.8%
10:50 Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract for Jansz-Io compression project
10:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may gain in momentum on Nov 08