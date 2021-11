2021 November 10 11:25

Navigation of small-size ships ends in the Leningrad Region from November 12

Image source: Leningrad Region Government

Aleksandr Drozdenko, Governor of the Leningrad Region, has signed Order to close the navigation of small-size ships from November 12, says press center of the regional government.



Water bodies of the Leningrad Region will be closed for all small-size ships except for fishing vessels which obtain a required permit and respect all safety measures.



The navigation season is closed due to low average daily temperatures, deterioration of wind and wave conditions as well as beginning of ice formation.



Waterways of Saint-Petersburg are closed for small-size ships from 8 November 2021.



Last year, waterways of the Leningrad Region were closed for navigation of small-size ships from November 16. This year, the season was opened on April 24.



Related link:



Navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg for small-size ships>>>>