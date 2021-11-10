  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2021 fell by 13%, year-on-year
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 10 09:22

    Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2021 fell by 13%, year-on-year

    Image source: Rosmorport
    The port handled 18.9 million tonnes of cargo

    In January-October 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 18.898 million tonnes of cargo which is 13% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.

    In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 15%, year-on-year, to 6,391 million tonnes, handling of grain decreased by 24% to 7.364 million tonnes while handling of coal remained flat, year-on-year, at 2.087 million tonnes.

    Over 10 months of 2021, imports rose by 38% to 576,000 tonnes, exports fell by 2% to 9.486 million tonnes, transit - by 14% to 5.717 million tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 38% to 3.120 million tonnes.

    In January-October 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 6,344 arrivals and 6,371   departures versus 8,071 arrivals and 8,070 departures in January-October 2020.

Другие новости по темам: Rostov-on-Don  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 10

13:53 AS Tallinna Sadam announces its financial results for 2021 Q3
13:26 All ferries between Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn will soon connect to onshore power
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines complete concept study for LCO2 carrier
12:41 Milaha introduces new China-India Express shipping service
12:15 Maersk Drilling announces agreement to merge with Noble
11:25 Navigation of small-size ships ends in the Leningrad Region from November 12
11:02 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:29 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue on Global bunker market on Nov 10
10:19 CMA CGM and ENGIE set a strategic and industrial partnership to decarbonize shipping
10:13 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-October 2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
09:39 Crude oil prices rise on decrease of reserves
09:22 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2021 fell by 13%, year-on-year

2021 November 9

18:53 Maersk and Svitzer join hands to develop carbon neutral methanol fuel cell tug
18:35 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’21 declined by 0.3% YoY
18:13 Ocean Infinity to deliver a zero-emissions marine propulsion system
17:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
17:24 Eidesvik Offshore and Wärtsilä to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
17:00 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons
16:32 Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion
16:19 Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations
15:56 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass is now open for registration
15:34 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
15:20 Sovcomflot IPO named Deal of the Year at Seatrade Awards
14:59 Sovcomflot took part in Fort Ross Dialogue conference
14:23 MOL and partners to conduct trials of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
13:51 Qatar Energy orders six LNG carriers
13:00 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
12:37 Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship
11:56 Onezhsky Shipyard to get over RUB 5.1 billion of budget investments for modernization
11:13 KOTUG partners with Shift to combine Shift’s PwrSwäp with KOTUG’s E-Pusher™ vessel designs
10:55 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.8% in 10M’21
10:34 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-October 2021 fell by 16% YoY
10:09 Port of Long Beach boosts push for zero-emissions trucks
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Nov 09
09:56 Navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg for small-size ships
09:40 Oil market sees slight price fluctuations
09:25 Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement will ensure certainty of operations for ten Gaslog LNG carriers
09:08 Ruscon opened new representative office in Omsk
08:44 DEME Offshore secures a +$1.1 BoP contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a Consortium with Prysmian

2021 November 8

18:30 Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement
18:03 Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
17:58 Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil
17:36 MOL announces delivery of methanol-duel fueled methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
17:05 Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement
16:05 Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop green energy solutions
15:31 Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and Chile join forces to foster hydrogen production
15:15 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Korea to Poland via Far East
15:07 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu engines for 80-ton bollard pull tugboats in Brazil
14:44 Volga Shipping Company increased coal transportation more than 1.5 times
14:20 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 5.23% in October
14:03 ICTSI throughput up 11% to 8.3 million TEUs in 9M 2021
13:52 The US Navy сhristens future USNS Harvey Milk
13:31 Container operators face extra fees in California for container movement delays
13:05 ABS, HHI and KSOE collaborate on green hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage
12:45 Boskalis supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor
12:11 MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum
11:22 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 10M’21 rose by 4.8%
10:50 Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract for Jansz-Io compression project
10:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may gain in momentum on Nov 08