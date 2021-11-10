2021 November 10 09:22

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2021 fell by 13%, year-on-year

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-October 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 18.898 million tonnes of cargo which is 13% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 15%, year-on-year, to 6,391 million tonnes, handling of grain decreased by 24% to 7.364 million tonnes while handling of coal remained flat, year-on-year, at 2.087 million tonnes.

Over 10 months of 2021, imports rose by 38% to 576,000 tonnes, exports fell by 2% to 9.486 million tonnes, transit - by 14% to 5.717 million tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 38% to 3.120 million tonnes.

In January-October 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 6,344 arrivals and 6,371 departures versus 8,071 arrivals and 8,070 departures in January-October 2020.