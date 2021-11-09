2021 November 9 17:48

Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y

Photo by PortNews

In January-October 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.417 million tonnes of cargo (+2%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of ferrous metal surged 2.6 times to 551,000 tonnes, handling of grain fell by 23% to 831,000 tonnes, handling of oil products rose by 7% to 537,000 tonnes, coal - by 23% to 333,000 tonnes.



Over the 10-month period, exports increased by 21% to 1.93 million tonnes, imports – by 64% to 30,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 40% to 457,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 610 arrivals and 613 departures including port fleet vessels versus 599 arrivals and 593 departures in January-October 2020.