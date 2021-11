2021 November 9 09:56

Navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg for small-size ships

Waterways of Saint-Petersburg are closed for navigation from November 8

Waterways of Saint-Petersburg are closed for small-size ships from 8 November 2021 by the Order of Saint-Petersburg Government’s Transport Committee.

According to the Order, water bodies are closed for small-size ships “excluding special ships ensuring safe navigation, involved in emergency prevention/response activities and environmental operations, repair and maintenance of municipal property, as well as small-size fishing ships.



Last year, waterways of Saint-Petersburg were closed for navigation from November 15.



