2021 November 8 09:40

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 10M’2021 fell by 2.6%

The port’s container throughput fell by 4.3%

Freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka in January-October fell by 2.6% to 12 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 4.2% to 9.1 million tonnes including 2.24 million tonnes of paper (+16.3%), 1.43 million tonnes of wood pulp (-1.3%), 1.27 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-34.7%) and 2.03 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+22.8%).

Handling of imports rose by 2.6% to 2.93 million tonnes including 924,104 tonnes of ran wood (+31.9%), 639,904 tonnes of general cargo (-4.1%), 824,574 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.8%) and 287,258 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-8%).



The port’s transit traffic fell by 9.6% to 3.27 million tonnes, coastal traffic declined by 0.6% to 93,204 tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 4.3% to 498,738 TEUs.

Vessel traffic was down 4.2% to 1,961 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.