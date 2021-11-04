  • Home
    MarineMax completes the acquisition of Intrepid Powerboats

    MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Intrepid Powerboats (Intrepid), a premier manufacturer of powerboats.

    Intrepid Powerboats is recognized as a world class producer of customized boats, carefully reflecting the unique desires of each individual owner. Intrepid follows a direct-to-consumer distribution model and has received many awards and accolades for its innovations and high-quality craftsmanship that create industry leading products in their categories. Intrepid produced revenue in excess of $60 million during the last twelve-months.

    W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax, stated, “We are excited to add Intrepid Powerboats to the growing list of strategic acquisitions we have completed. Providing Intrepid with additional resources to enhance how it serves its loyal customer base, while leveraging our digital technologies and capital, will allow it to continue to innovate and grow. We are happy that Ken Clinton and the Intrepid management team have joined our family and will continue to operate the business.”

    Raymond James Investment Banking Marine Team was the advisor for Intrepid Powerboats.

    ABOUT MARINEMAX

    MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufacturers boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufacturers powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO).

