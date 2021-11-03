2021 November 3 13:28

FESCO Transportation Group acquires nine thousand new containers

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group says it has acquired nine thousand new containers as part of implementation of its development strategy. Thus, the fleet of the Group will now exceed 100 thousand TEU.

Three thousand forty-foot and one thousand twenty-foot containers have already been built at the factory in the Chinese city of Dalian and accepted to the FESCO fleet.

Another five thousand forty-foot containers will be delivered to the fleet of the Group in November 2021. They will be immediately sent for loading to ports of China for further shipment by FESCO foreign trade lines.

In 2021, the Group has also acquired 300 new forty-foot refrigerated containers of increased capacity as part of the strategy on updating the container fleet of its subsidiary Dalreftrans.