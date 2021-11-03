  • Home
  • 2021 November 3 11:39

    Andrey Khaustov steps down from his position at Marine Rescue Service

    Andrey Khaustov steps down from his position at the Federal Budgetary Institution “Marine Rescue Service” from 2 November 2021 and takes the position of Executive Director of Marine Engineering and Shipping JSC. As IAA PortNews has been informed by Marine Rescue Service, the post of First Deputy to the Head of company is now held by Oleg Grigoryev.

    Previous position of Oleg Grigoryev – Director of Marine Rescue Service's Caspian Branch.

    Acting Head of Marine Rescue Service is still Victor Chernov.

    Federal Budgetary Institution “Marine Rescue Service” provides search and rescue support in compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and the international standards.

    Emergency rescue units of MRS branches are basic emergency response resources of permanent readiness within Russian Unified Emergency Rescue Service run by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. MRS numbers 9 branches responsible for certain sea basins.

