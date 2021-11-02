2021 November 2 16:14

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21

Photo by IAA PortNews 19%

As of 1 Novorossiysk 2021, the cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don Basin of inland waterways of Russia totaled 7.885 million tonnes, which is 14% less than in the same period 2020, says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

In the reported period, transportation of transit cargo fell by 19%, year-on-year, to 6.56 million tonnes while internal turnover rose by 19% to 1.325 million tonnes.

From the beginning of the year, vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 4,818 vessels and ATBs: 2,378/2,440 vessels proceeding downstream/upstream (2020 — 6,259: 3,096/3,163).

In October 2021, overall waterborne freight transport within the Azov-Don basin fell by 48%, year-on-year, to 874,000 tonnes including heavy fuel oil (35.9%), wheat (16.5%), fertilizers (6.9%). Transit flow fell 2.1 times to 689,000 tonnes, internal turnover remained – by 12% to 185,000 tonnes.

Vessel traffic in October totaled 557 ships and ATBs including 276/281 proceeding downstream and upstream (In October 2020 – 1,097: 574/523).

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.