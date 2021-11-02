2021 November 2 12:20

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY

Image source: Rosmorport 2,886 to 2,787

In January-October 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 640,600 tonnes, down 22.5% versus 827,100 tonnes sold in January-October 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 493,000 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 108,200 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Lubes sales totaled 18 million tonnes.

The number of bunker operations fell from 2,886 to 2,787.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.