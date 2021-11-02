2021 November 2 11:42

Crowley named top company for women in transportation

Crowley has been named a 2021 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine for Women in Trucking Association (WIT).



As an honoree, Crowley embodies characteristics that distinguish the award-winning companies: corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.



As a global company, Crowley offers multiple career and leadership development programs that encourage professional growth while supporting work-life balance. In addition, Crowley’s IDEA Council (Inclusion, Diversity and Equity in Action) researches, develops and proposes actions that create a supportive and inclusive work environment where people are empowered to succeed. These include employee resource groups (ERG), which are voluntary, employee-led groups that provide developmental guidance and encourage an inclusive workplace that is aligned with the company’s values, core competencies and goals .In addition, the company has consistently been a leader in supporting people’s careers and lives, including offering paid parental/guardian leave among elite levels in the U.S.



“At Crowley women are empowered and encouraged to lead despite transportation being historically male-dominated,” said Stephanie Johnson, director of operations integrity, Crowley Logistics. “Our company provides opportunities for contribution and leadership with a commitment to equity and inclusion. I'm proud to work at Crowley and encourage other women to grow in their career with Crowley.”



The magazine created the award in 2018 to support the WIT’s mission to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.



About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 160 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 6,300 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with nearly 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 35 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.