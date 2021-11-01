2021 November 1 13:01

Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group says it has welcomed a universal bulk carrier named FESCO Olga to its fleet. The state flag of Russia was solemnly raised on the vessel on October 18, 2021.

The length of the bulk carrier is 138 meters, width – 21 meters, deadweight – 12 744 tons. The IA ice class of the vessel meets standards required for operation in freezing seas. Two cranes installed on the bulk carrier are capable of lifting cargo weighing up to 240 tons in a dual mode of operation. The crew consists of 14 people, Andrey Garmash is the captain.

FESCO Olga will work with tramp operations. The vessel will embark on its first voyage from China to St. Petersburg in mid-November.

The Group is implementing a long-term fleet renewal program. The universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga is the fifth vessel acquired by the Group over the past year and a half. In 2020 FESCO welcomed universal bulk carriers FESCO Uliss and FESCO Paris to its fleet, and in September and October 2021 – container ships FESCO Yanina and FESCO Sofia, respectively.