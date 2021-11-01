2021 November 1 09:16

Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices fell by 0.23%-0.38%



As of November 1, 07:56 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.23% lower at $83.52 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.38% to $83.25 a barrel.



