2021 October 29 11:50

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes part in exercise in Barents Sea

The crew of the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov practiced firing at air and sea targets with the Polyment-Redut anti-aircraft missile system, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The combat exercise was carried out at the Northern Fleet's combat training grounds in the Barents Sea. In accordance with safety requirements, the firing area was closed for shipping and aviation flights.

The closure of the dangerous water area and the setting of air targets - target missiles were provided by the ships of the brigade for the protection of the water area of the Kola Flotilla of diverse forces.

After practicing firing, the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov returned to its main basing point - Severomorsk.