2021 October 27 17:40

DEME Offshore installs final foundation at Hornsea Two offshore wind farm

DEME Offshore has successfully installed the final and 165th monopile foundation at Ørsted’s Hornsea Two wind farm, which is currently the largest offshore wind farm in the world, according to the company's release.

The timely completion of this installation project is all the more remarkable given that it has largely taken place during the pandemic.

The heaviest piles weighed around 1,250 tonnes and had a diameter of 9.5 m, therefore DEME Offshore’s engineers designed specialist equipment to make the installation process as efficient as possible.



Currently, DEME Offshore’s sister vessels ‘Sea Installer’ and ‘Sea Challenger’ are installing the 165 8 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines. With over 100 turbines now installed, the wind farm’s generation assets are well on the way to completion.

As well as the Transport & Installation scope for the turbines and foundations, two of DEME ’s fallpipe vessels carried out the scour protection at 89 locations.

Located approximately 89 km off the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea Two will generate up to 1.4GW of clean energy for UK households when fully operational in 2022.

Hornsea Two is the third offshore wind farm project where DEME Offshore has been responsible for the installation of more than 100 foundations.

The first foundations were installed with offshore installation vessel 'Innovation'.

About DEME Group

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.