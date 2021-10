2021 October 27 14:12

BIO-UV Group adds 3d scanning to turnkey BIO-SEA BWTS retrofit services

France-based BIO-UV Group has strengthened its position in the global ballast water treatment system (BWTS) market with the addition of 3D laser scanning and modelling to its BIO-SEA engineering and design services, according to the company's release.



The new service follows increased shipowner demand for turnkey BWTS retrofit solutions capable of reducing or negating BWTS installation time in drydock.



The digital scanning of a ship’s compartment generates a 3D image from which BIO-UV Group engineers can find the optimum site for its BIO-SEA system and develop more detailed engineering to expedite class approvals and installation.



Due to the current spike in freight rates, BIO-UV Group is fielding more enquiries for in-service installations using dedicated BIO-SEA ‘flying squads’.



According to Dedeurwaerder, there is a noticeable trend for shipowners looking to work with “a limited number of business partners during a retrofit project, and to be fully supported along that process”.



Coinciding with the introduction of digital modelling services, BIO-UV Group has also updated all versions of its UV technology-based BIO-SEA systems to ensure compatibility with GPS data acquisition.



BIO-UV Group will be exhibiting its recently launched medium flow rate M-Series BIO-SEA at Booth 4202 of the Europort 2021 trade show, which takes place at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Centre between 2nd and 5th November.



Joining its low-flow L-range, the BIO-SEA M-Series is a multi-lamp reactor designed specifically for flow rates of up to more than 2100m3/h. The compact, low-height design makes installation easier than medium flow range BWTS in the market.



About BIO-UV Group



For almost 20 years, BIO-UV Group has been designing, manufacturing and marketing ultraviolet light (UV-C) water treatment technologies for a multitude of industrial applications. In 2011, it added the treatment of ship ballast water to its range. The company’s product range is designed and produced at its own purpose-built facility in Lunel, France, allowing the company to quickly respond to its customer’s specific requirements. The public-listed company since July 2018, has a consolidated turnover 2020 of €32.1 million and a current workforce of 125 employees. More than 70% of the group's sales are made in export markets and a significant growth of more than 60% was realised in 2020, of which more than 50% in the ballast water treatment market.