2021 October 27 18:22

IMC Shipping appoints Mingfa Liu as managing director for ship services

IMC Shipping has announced that Mingfa Liu has joined the Group as the Managing Director for Ship Services, based in Singapore. In this senior role, he will provide leadership in the development and implementation of business strategies to ensure sustainability and long-term growth in the areas of ship management, ship operations and technology centre services, as well as commercial business development.

An industry veteran, Mingfa has more than 28 years of extensive international experience in general management, business development, ship management, ship operations, ship new building and maritime consultancy. He joins IMC from Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (China) where he was the managing director responsible for developing strategic objectives and ensuring efficiency and quality of Ship Management Center services.



IMC Shipping’s business and digital transformation is well underway, with a refreshed management structure and consolidation of operating systems. Its chemical tanker arm, Aurora Tankers, recently completed its latest newbuilding series and was awarded the Green Ship Certificate by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in recognition of its adoption of energy efficient ship designs that reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.