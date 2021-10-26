  • Home
  • 2021 October 26 18:06

    FarSounder and NAVTOR announce a new partnership

    FarSounder and NAVTOR announce a new partnership. FarSounder now includes support for NAVTOR official ENC chart data in their base software package to its customers, according to the company's release.

    NAVTOR created e-Navigation tools that are safe, simple, and more efficient. Similarly, FarSounder’s Argos 3D Forward Looking Sonar provides safe navigation by detecting many ocean obstacles via an easy-to-understand user interface. This partnership brings an impactful software update for the Argos technology.
     
    “In this release, users will not only have support for NAVTOR ENC chart data included, but they will also be able to bring up Automatic Identification System (AIS) targets and Automatic Radar Plotting Aid (ARPA) targets in the Chart Viewer,” says Cheryl M. Zimmerman, CEO at Farsounder. “Support for new NMEA message types associated with AIS and ARPA targets has been added and are easily displayed on the FarSounder stand-alone system. With this additional information, customers have a complete understanding of their surroundings on one screen.”
     
    About Farsounder:

    For 20 years, Farsounder dedicated itself to tackling new ideas and developing 3D Forward Looking Sonar technology (3D FLS). The company's unique patented technology paints a clear picture of what lies ahead underwater and along the bottom, reducing the likelihood of collisions, which in turn prevents costly damage to property, the environment, and marine and human lives alike. The Argos 1000, Argos 500, and Argos 350 are able to provide customers with a whole suite of sophisticated navigation capabilities of interest to many types of vessels.
     
    About NAVTOR:

    NAVTOR has established itself as a world leader in e-Navigation since launching in 2011, providing innovative e-Navigation and performance solutions, and as a total supplier of navigational products and services for the maritime sector. Through the application of cutting-edge digital technology, NAVTOR’s team makes life easier for navigators, while enhancing safety, transparency and efficiency for shipowners, ship managers and operators.
     
    In 2012 the firm released the world’s first type approved Pay As You Sail ENC service, and followed in 2014 with the launch of NavStation, the world’s first digital chart table. Headquartered in Egersund, Norway, the company has grown quickly and established a network of subsidiaries and distributors worldwide, spanning Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Другие новости по темам: FarSounder, NAVTOR  


