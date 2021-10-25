  • Home
  • News
  • Estonia’s Elenger takes delivery of first Damen LGC 6000 LNG bunkering vessel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 25 17:44

    Estonia’s Elenger takes delivery of first Damen LGC 6000 LNG bunkering vessel

    The Estonian energy company Elenger has taken delivery of the first of Damen’s new class of Liquified Gas Carrier (LGC) 6000 LNG bunkering vessels, according to Damen's release.

    Named Optimus, the 100-metre vessel will carry up to 6,000m³ of LNG in two type-C tanks at -163° C. The vessel was delivered in the port of Rotterdam and will be the first LNG bunkering vessel in the Gulf of Finland, serving both LNG powered vessels and smaller shoreside customers.

    Its introduction is expected to accelerate the wider adoption of LNG as a cleaner alternative fuel in the Baltic Sea by providing a mobile and efficient ship-to-ship distribution service for the first time. The vessel was built at DAMEN Shipyards Yichang and completed its gas trials in DAMEN Verolme Rotterdam shipyard before being delivered to its owner Infortar for charter by Elenger – the new trademark recently introduced by Eesti Gaas for its export markets.

    Optimus is designed to meet the requirements of ICE class 1A certification and to achieve green ship notation. A dual fuel propulsion system is used for the management of the Boil-Off Gas (BOG) in combination with a gas boiler system, and the interior of the vessel features high-quality accommodation for her crew.

    The LGC range is also designed for fast and safe bunkering operations both in ports and offshore, and in all weather conditions. Thanks to dual propeller lines and a very efficient hull design they are highly manoeuvrable for in-harbour operations. A modern cargo handling system and redundant manifold arrangements allow them to perform reliable and flexible fuel transfers in accordance with the highest industry requirements. 

    With this first LNG bunkering vessel, Elenger has significantly expanded its LNG distribution business in the Baltic region. The company has been supplying one of the leading regional ferry companies, Tallink Group, for the past five years, refuelling its LNG-fuelled RoPax ferry Megastar using multiple specialist trucks. The Megastar will be one of the first beneficiaries of the arrival of Optimus, followed in spring 2022 by Tallink’s new LNG-fuelled RoPax ferry MyStar.

    212-metres in length it has capacity for 2,800 passengers, 250 freight vehicles and 150 cars. The Optimus will now replace the trucks with a cleaner and much more efficient service. Elenger also has pre-agreements in place with other reputable clients operating cargo and container vessels, tankers and cruise ships, among others.

    Ain Hanschmidt, CEO of Estonia-based investment company Infortar says: “The launching of this LNG bunkering vessel is consistent with our long-term strategy to invest in safe and sustainable LNG supply for various maritime customers in the Gulf of Finland region.“

    “We are very pleased to be playing a significant role in making sustainable shipping more accessible to ship-owners and operators in the Gulf of Finland,” added Peter Anssems, DAMEN Sales Manager for East Europe. “We are confident that Optimus will give many years of productive service to Elenger and its customers.”

    The construction of Optimus has been supported by the EU CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) funding programme and was co-financed by the leading financial services group in Finland, OP Financial Group.

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems thr company creates innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value. The company's goal is to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation and serial construction of its vessels.  DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Elenger, Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 25

19:59 Severnaya Verf readies the 170701 series factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov for shore power connection
18:13 CMA CGM applies Winter Surcharge in the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:44 Estonia’s Elenger takes delivery of first Damen LGC 6000 LNG bunkering vessel
17:34 Carnival Cruise Line christens Mardi Gras in first naming ceremony in the U.S. since industry restart
16:57 Sembcorp Marine clarifies report on the Johan Castberg Project
16:47 Two ways to experience the Fort Lauderdale Int'l Boat Show
15:23 Trafigura Group closes USD2.4 billion-equivalent syndicated revolving credit facility and term loan facilities
14:22 Sea Port of Saint Petersburg’s employees support package during COVID-19 pandemic
14:02 Svanehøj launches a new control system makes P&C offloading faster and easier
13:20 PIL launches new direct China to Gulf Service – Gulf China Service
12:15 Port of Hamburg honoured as ‘Best Seaport – Europe’
11:35 LR granted AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for liquefied hydrogen carrier
11:12 Rosmorport updates Port of Ust-Luga data in the Register of Russia’s seaports
10:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Oct 25
09:38 Russian Gov’t gives green light to imposing some port services tariffs in foreign currency
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Oct 22
09:17 Oil prices rise as crude stocks decline

2021 October 24

15:18 Carnival Cruise Line christens Mardi Gras
14:31 TenneT's Hollandse Kust (noord) jacket ready to set sail
13:48 Jonathan Lord MP visits Petrofac to discuss hydrogen technology in woking
13:24 CDWE signs ECA for the provision of pin piles with EEW for Hailong project
12:51 Prosafe SE: Prosafe awarded 2022 contract by TotalEnergies
12:31 FMD names Robert Starr Chief Financial Officer
11:08 Holland America Line's Rotterdam is on maiden voyage from Amsterdam to Florida for inaugural Caribbean season

2021 October 23

14:32 Viking begins sailing from Port Everglades for 2021-2022 winter season
13:12 Maritime NZ launches latest No Excuses on-water boating safety campaign
12:41 Governor Ron DeSantis: Florida’s seaports are open and ready to meet holiday demands
11:34 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
10:49 USCG interdicts 3 lanchas illegally fishing US waters

2021 October 22

18:01 RS provides the designers with a tool for automated check of hull structures
17:40 IADC supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
17:15 EXMAR and LATTICE announce joint development of CO2 carrier
16:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 12% in 10M’21
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Silk Road Fund agree to establish cooperative strategic relationship
15:12 Port of Salalah partners with Maersk to launch a new end-to-end logistics service to Yemen through the Al-Mazyunah free zone
14:58 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 38% more people in 9M'2021
14:22 North Sea Port makes up for pandemic losses step by step in the first nine months of 2021
13:22 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 46th fast response cutter ahead of schedule despite direct hit from hurricane Ida
12:32 Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year
12:28 Navigation season officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
12:01 GTT is selected by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels
11:49 Austal Australia delivers 13th Guardian-class Patrol Boat
11:22 Hyundai Heavy Industries awards no objection letter to Gazpromneft Ocean oils
10:21 Singapore crowned as the “Best Global Seaport” for the first time and won "Best Seaport in Asia" for the 33rd time
10:11 Delegation of MOL shipbuilding company visits Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
09:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Oct 22
09:27 Crude oil prices decrease following the growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of October 21

2021 October 21

18:26 Mermaid contract awards in Thailand, Angola and Saudi Arabia total 120 million USD
18:02 Non-self-propelled dredgers of Project 4395 laid down in Gorodets for Russian IWW Basin Administrations
17:46 Magseis Fairfield enters strategic collaboration with PGS for the hybrid towed streamer and OBN market
17:31 HELCOM adopts the updated Baltic Sea Action Plan, charting a way forward for a healthy Baltic Sea
17:16 DP World launches CARGOES Logistics
16:30 Proman and Stena jointly develop methanol as the pathway to sustainable shipping
16:14 APM Terminals and ZPMC enter into strategic alliance
15:33 MPC Container Ships ASA secures new financing facility, agrees on sale of six vessels and provides update on charter fixtures
15:32 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
15:03 NYK and Japan Marine Science to introduce and promote new mooring system to Japan ports together with Trelleborg Marine Systems
14:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 42, 2021
14:03 NYK delivers new LNG carrier LNG Endeavour to TotalEnergies