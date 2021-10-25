2021 October 25 16:47

Two ways to experience the Fort Lauderdale Int'l Boat Show

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is dubbed the greatest boat show on the seven seas. If travel is still not in the cards for your family, fret not. MarineMax offers everyone an opportunity to experience the show in multiple ways – both in-person and with an Online Showcase at MarineMax.com.



Abbey Heimensen, MarineMax Director of Marketing, comments, “The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is an iconic event in the boating community. We are committed to providing the world’s best pleasure boating experience. Our experienced and seasoned team members will be on the ground in Fort Lauderdale and available online utilizing our digital resources. Leveraging our investment in leading-edge digital capabilities, consumers can safely shop hundreds of boats from the comfort of their homes.”



There are two ways to join the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 27 to 31 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. First, attend the show in person by scheduling private appointments and meet with brand and manufacturer representatives to ask your questions. Second, log in to the Online Showcase to access the show’s boats, plus hundreds more available at 70+ MarineMax stores. Explore your favorite boat and yacht models as if you were at the show in person with online immersive experiences, exclusive videos, photos, and more. Plus, brokerage and trade-in opportunities, online chat to get answers quickly, and an option to start a deal online with a boat hold and credit application. Access the pre-show event info online at www.marinemax.com/flibs2021.



Heimensen continues, “both in-person and online attendees can expect to see the latest models from our tops brands, including Ocean Alexander, Azimut, Galeon, Boston Whaler, Aviara, Sea Ray, and more. We have team members at the show to assist, and the online chat will be open to answer questions online. We’re looking forward to an exciting weekend!”



MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer representing several brands at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show:

- Aquila Power Catamarans debut the 70 Luxury and 54 Yacht models for the first time this year

- Aviara debuts new power options with the Ilmor 8.2 HO 520HP engine

- Azimut Yachts celebrate the American debut of the Grande 38 Metri Trideck, the 53 Flybridge and the Verve 42

- Boston Whaler showcases their newly redesigned 420 Outrage anniversary edition

- Cruisers Yachts launches the 34 GLS for a first look during the show

- Galeon Yachts showcases their lineup from the 640 FLY down to the all-new 325 GTO

- Ocean Alexander’s 37 Meter Legend, 35 Meter Revolution, and 30 Meter Revolution make their world debut

- Sea Ray features a range of models from the SLX 400 Outboard and the Sundancer 370 Outboard debuted earlier this year



ABOUT MARINEMAX



MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufacturers boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO).