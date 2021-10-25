2021 October 25 11:12

Rosmorport updates Port of Ust-Luga data in the Register of Russia’s seaports

Photo credit: Rosmorport



The information about the Port of Ust-Luga was updated in the Register of seaports of the Russian Federation. The corresponding order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-268-r was signed July 2, 2021, Rosmorport said.



The changes are related to the clarification of the main technical characteristics of the seaport, in particular its terminals throughput, an increased storage area of outdoor warehouses, the capacity of oil and product, of food liquid bulk cargo, of chemical cargo, grain cargo located in the seaport of Ust-Luga.



In addition, the Register will include clarified location of the marine terminals and the names of some operators based in the seaport of Ust-Luga.



Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch in the Port of Ust-Luga operates four berths, three of which were properly leased out to marine terminals operators. One berth is used by the Ust-Luga branch department for its own needs.



In January - July more than 5.4 million tonnes of cargo were handled at the leased berths of the Rosmorport’s branch in the seaport of Ust-Luga, a 8.8% growth of the total port volume and a 0.5% gain on the same period 2020.