2021 October 22 14:58

Marine Recruiting Agency trained 38% more people in 9M'2021

In the nine-month period of 2021, Training center of Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) trained 1,807 specialists for the port industry, 38% more than over the same period of the previous year.

Under the programmes of basic professional education, MRA trained 1,397 people (+65%, year-on-year) with the “Dock Engineer”, “Slingsman”, “Tallyman” and “Loader Operator” being the most popular programmes.

“The demand for port workers is very high today and stevedoring companies offer high wages and expanded package of social benefits to candidates with required skills and expertise, – tells MRA General Director Igor Oreshnikov. – Marine Recruiting Agency applies a comprehensive approach to personnel training, creates a strong theoretical foundation and lets acquire practical experience of handling equipment operation.”

MRA trainees numbered almost 200 students of industry-focused education institutions: Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, College of Admiral Makarov SUMIS, Saint-Petersburg Sea Fishing College and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College. The students passed additional training programmes, mostly “Slingsman” and “Tallyman” ones.

MRA Training Center has developed specially customized programmes for students of dedicated educational institutions. Those programmes take into account fundamental knowledge which let the students get an additional profession. The practical training is arranged at the facilities of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC.

Retraining and advanced professional education courses in the framework of the basic professional education was completed by 408 people (+38%, year-on-year) who selected the following programmes: “Fork Lift Operator, Category D”, “Crane Operator”, “Signalman-Connector”, “Operator of Telescopic Container Loader”.

Additional training programmes were selected by 410 people (-10%, year-on-year) who used to select mostly labour safety and fire safety basics.