2021 October 21 18:26

Mermaid contract awards in Thailand, Angola and Saudi Arabia total 120 million USD

Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited (MML) a leading international subsea services company has secured multiple contracts in Thailand, Angola and Saudi Arabia with a combined value of approximately 120 Million USD, according to the company's release.

The awards consist of subsea construction, IRM, subsea wellhead cutting and removal in Thailand and Survey in Angola and multiple Cable Lay scopes and Sat Diving interventions with long standing clients in Saudi Arabia. Decommissioning Services MML’s wholly owned subsidiary Mermaid Subsea Services (Thailand) Ltd. (MSST), established an offshore transportation, installation (T&I) and decommissioning services business unit last year.

This new business unit made up of seasoned Thai personnel, with a minimum of 10-20 years of work experience in oil and gas operations and offshore facilities construction in the Gulf of Thailand.

About Mermaid

Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited (Mermaid), a 58.2% owned subsidiary of TTA, is Thai company listed on the Singapore Exchange. Mermaid is well-known as an international specialist subsea and offshore drilling services provider for leading oil and gas companies with multiple operation bases in South East Asia and Middle East.