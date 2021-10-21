2021 October 21 17:16

DP World launches CARGOES Logistics

DP World, the leading provider of smart supply chain solutions, has announced the launch of its new digital logistics platform, CARGOES Logistics. The platform provides customers with a single-window solution enabling seamless, safe, secure, and efficient movement of their cargo, according to the company's release.

With CARGOES Logistics, customers can choose from multimodal logistics options, ship freight by sea, road, and/or rail, get instant quotes, swift booking confirmation and multiple secure payment options in three simple steps – Search, Choose & Book. It will offer easy and swift cargo booking from origin to destination. The first phase of launch will immediately offer customers access to book cargo from UAE to India as well as India to multiple destinations across the Middle East, Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Far East and North Africa.

CARGOES Logistics aims to address complexities and inefficiencies that exist in global supply chains including multiple handovers, inefficient tracking and limited visibility of a shipment across the supply chain. The new digital platform will enhance transparency by providing deep tracking of cargo with real time insights, end to end visibility & predictability, an all-inclusive price with no hidden charges and highly efficient end to end digital experience backed by DP World’s extensive network of integrated logistics assets and best-in-class service levels. It will facilitate ease of doing business, boost reliability & flexibility and provide seamless experience to customers for all their logistics needs.



