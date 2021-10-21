2021 October 21 13:18

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year

NCSP Group says it cargo turnover totals 76.3 million tons (+0.05%) in January-August 2021.

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 60.6 million tons, down by 0.7 million tons (–1.1%). The largest decrease in this segment was for crude oil, by 3.7% (to 36.2 million tons), due to higher supplies to Russian refineries after the completion of repairs against the background of high demand for motor fuel. Transshipment of oil products surged by 0.9 million tons (+3.9%) and amounted to 23.6 million tons.

As noted by Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, the continuing difficult epidemiological situation and the associated restrictions have not prevented NCSP from increasing cargo turnover compared to the same period last year. This became possible due to increased oil product and dry cargo transshipment volumes and adjusted decline in the amount of liquid cargoes.

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 4.6%, to 15.7 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers:

- Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 17 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This is thanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.

- Transshipment of chemical cargo climbed to 0.9 million tons (+61.7% / 0.3 million tons) amid the increase in shipments of hazardous and non-hazardous fertilizers under the direct option.

- The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 6.7 million tons (+4.6% / 0.3 million tons) was ensured by high export demand following the record prices in world markets.

- Turnover of containers grew to 3.2 million tons (+9.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase in transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal.