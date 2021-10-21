2021 October 21 08:01

Aker Solutions wins FEED for Wisting FPSO

Aker Solutions has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Equinor, for the FPSO for the Wisting field development in the Norwegian Barents Sea, according to the company's release.

The intended FEED contract includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction and integration (EPCI) of the topside for the FPSO. The scope of the FEED is to provide front-end design- and engineering for a circular floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) solution, to further progress the project development towards a planned final investment decision. If the field development moves forward to execution phase, Aker Solutions estimates the EPCI option to potentially represent a significant1 contract, subject to final investment decision and regulatory approvals.



The FEED award follows the successful completion of the study phase, and the work starts immediately with planned completion in the third quarter of 2022. The FEED work will be led by Aker Solutions’ offices in Fornebu, Norway.

The Wisting FPSO is based on a Sevan design. The topside will have a weight of about 20,000 metric-tons, consisting of a large process module and a large utility module.

About the Field

Wisting is a greenfield development located in the Barents Sea, about 310 kilometers from the Norwegian mainland. Equinor is the operator of the field (35%), with partners OMV Norge AS (25%), Petoro AS (20%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (10%) and Lundin Energy Norway AS (10%).

The FEED contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.



About Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. The company enables low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.



