2021 October 20 12:52

Japanese company Kubota chooses port of Rotterdam for Northern European distribution

Japanese machine manufacturer Kubota is the new tenant of a large distribution centre in Alblasserdam. The site of the port area is strategically located next to BCTN’s container terminal and will be Kubota’s operating base for deliveries to the Northern European market.



Emile Hoogsteden, Commercial Director of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, is delighted with the new tenant. “The arrival of Kubota shows that the port of Rotterdam is an excellent location for companies that aspire to Northern European distribution. We wish them a warm welcome.”

Nobushige Ichikawa (President of Kubota Europe SAS, Corporate Executive Officer Kubota Corporation): “Our Tractors division imports many products from North America and Asia. Having a distribution centre in Europe would be very efficient. Alblasserdam and the port of Rotterdam are ideally positioned for this.”