  • Home
  • News
  • Japanese company Kubota chooses port of Rotterdam for Northern European distribution
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 20 12:52

    Japanese company Kubota chooses port of Rotterdam for Northern European distribution

    Japanese machine manufacturer Kubota is the new tenant of a large distribution centre in Alblasserdam. The site of the port area is strategically located next to BCTN’s container terminal and will be Kubota’s operating base for deliveries to the Northern European market.

    Emile Hoogsteden, Commercial Director of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, is delighted with the new tenant. “The arrival of Kubota shows that the port of Rotterdam is an excellent location for companies that aspire to Northern European distribution. We wish them a warm welcome.”

    Nobushige Ichikawa (President of Kubota Europe SAS, Corporate Executive Officer Kubota Corporation): “Our Tractors division imports many products from North America and Asia. Having a distribution centre in Europe would be very efficient. Alblasserdam and the port of Rotterdam are ideally positioned for this.”

Другие новости по темам: Kubota, port of Rotterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 20

12:52 Japanese company Kubota chooses port of Rotterdam for Northern European distribution
12:39 Crowley participates in Saildrone Inc’s $100M Series C round to advance ocean intelligence products
12:02 Global Ports terminal In Helsinki increases number of container services
11:54 Port Houston container volumes up 11% to 281,500 TEUs in September 2021
11:40 Sibanthracite Group acknowledged as best supplier of coal to China for second consecutive year
11:16 MPA and DMU signed MoU to drive talent and academic exchange in the maritime sector
10:51 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding successfully separates and captures CO2 from exhaust gas in world’s first marine-based CO2 capture system project
10:28 Modernization of border checkpoint completed in Kavkaz seaport
10:06 RF President gives instructions on permanent environmental monitoring in areas of handling dry bulk cargo and cargo emitting dust
09:45 MABUX: No firm price trend on Bunker market on Oct 20
09:35 Crude oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 19

2021 October 19

18:24 Ocean Yield ASA sells two LR2 tankers
17:44 Klaveness Combination Carriers sells a 21-years old CABU vessel
17:22 Oboronlogistics delivers cargo for the construction of a cultural cluster in Kaliningrad
16:58 North Sea Port, Zeeland Regional Safety Board and Central Fire Response Zone join forces for cross-border incident response in the port area
16:35 European shipowners support the uptake of clean fuels but fear FuelEU may become missed opportunity due to enforcement loopholes - ECSA
16:20 9M’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port grew by 6% Y-o-Y
16:05 Fuelling the Industry: LNG as a fuel and its infrastructure at the 8th International Congress
16:04 Empire Offshore Wind selects Vestas as its preferred supplier for wind turbine generators for Empire Wind I and Empire Wind II
15:41 The decarbonization strategy likely is now the best business strategy for shipowners - ABS
15:13 Bollinger celebrates commissioning of 45th Fast Response Cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnel
14:51 RF Government and Rosatom instructed to organize regular transportation of transit cargo by NSR
14:30 Port of Rotterdam throughput rises substantially again in Q3 2021
14:03 Valenciaport throughput up 8.33% to 63.46 mln tonnes in Jan-Sept 2021
14:02 Ice restrictions in Port of Sabetta basin to be effective as of Oct 25
13:39 TGE Marine announces the successful gas trail of LNG bunker vessel ´Dmitry Mendeleev´
13:08 Port of Antwerp throughput up by 4.8% to 179.1% mln tonnes in Jan-Sept 2021
12:54 Cargo traffic via Khabarovsk Territory ports rose by 3% in 9M’21
12:33 Vitol’s V-Bunkers receives green ship awards from Maritime Port Authority of Singapore
12:15 The Methanol Institute welcomes the European Union’s package of proposals Fit for 55
11:36 Volga Shipping announces completion of three tankers conversion project
10:46 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Oct 19
10:11 Russian Gas Society supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
10:09 Berenberg expands debt fund portfolio with two new multi-investor funds
09:46 Baltic Dry Index as of October 18
09:25 Crude oil prices rise on crisis anticipation
09:13 Roxtec selects Sustainable Marine Fuels

2021 October 18

18:07 OneOcean Group brings voyage optimisation solutions to Marlink Partner Programme
17:53 NOVATEK held its first Arctic LNG Projects Shipowners Conference
17:49 MOL tabletop drill prepares for serious marine accident
17:29 Over 40 ships and boats of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet took part in large-scale exercise at Opuk training ground in Crimea
16:52 Icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov to help deliver new components for the Vostok Station in the Antarctic
16:16 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
15:48 Four industry focused educational institutions to take part in 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
15:25 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard casts forth one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tanker
15:03 Nemport orders fleet of Konecranes Noell RTGs
14:13 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 29,186 pmt
13:51 MOL, MAN ES and MES-M sign MoU aiming to order ammonia fueled main engine for ships
13:42 National Chamber of Engineers supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Media Partner
13:00 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-September 2021 fell by 14% YoY
12:40 The Port of València will install a hydrogen supply station in January
12:36 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-September 2021 rose by 7.9% YoY
12:14 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 9M’2021 fell by 2.1%
11:29 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-September 2021 rose by 0.1%
10:57 APM Terminals appoints new Head of Decarbonisation
10:48 Port of Liepaja throughput in 9M’2021 climbed by 8% Y-o-Y
10:25 Global Ports’ Consolidated Marine Container Throughput increased by 4.0% y-o-y in 9m 2021
09:53 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Oct 18
09:46 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 4.5%