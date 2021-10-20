2021 October 20 11:16

MPA and DMU signed MoU to drive talent and academic exchange in the maritime sector

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dalian Maritime University (DMU) today to cooperate in talent and academic information exchange between MPA and DMU in the maritime sector. Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA and Professor Sun Yuqing, President of DMU, signed the MoU in a virtual ceremony on the side-lines of the 6th Maritime Silk Road Port International Cooperation Forum.



Under the MoU, both MPA and DMU will work together on talent exchange in the fields of maritime and marine affairs, which include maritime safety, clean energy in maritime sector, port management, navigational technologies, as well as environmental management:



Faculty Exchange and Event Participation: To support the exchange of trainers/lecturers for events/courses

Academic Information Exchange: To support the exchange of relevant academic information

Field Studies: To respectively host student study visits/exchanges in Singapore and Dalian

Joint DMU-SMU Training Programmes: To jointly organise maritime training programmes



Ms Quah said, “With the global maritime industry making the change into becoming more digitalised and sustainable, innovation and knowledge are critical for transition of the shipping and port operations, and talent is a key foundation to the exchanges of ideas and expertise. Hence, we are pleased to partner with like-minded and forward-looking maritime stakeholders, such as Dalian Maritime University. Through this MoU, we hope that it will enhance, promote and support the development of maritime talents and sharing of domain knowledge between Singapore and China.



Prof. Sun Yuqing said, “Maritime education and training has always been DMU’s foremost priority during its long history. And it is our mission to play an active and leading role in this field. The spirit of collaboration, especially with industry stakeholders, we believe, is the key factor in ensuring our continued progress. As the driving force behind Singapore’s port and maritime development, MPA has been committed to promoting safe, efficient, and sustainable shipping. We are very pleased to work with MPA in terms of capacity building and sustainable development of shipping industry. And I hope this MoU will serve as a platform for exchanges and cooperation in the maritime sector between DMU and MPA, as well as between China and Singapore.”