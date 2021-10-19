  • Home
  • 2021 October 19 16:20

    9M’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port grew by 6% Y-o-Y

    Handling of dry bulk and loose cargo decreased

    Image source: Taganrog Sea Commercial Port
    In January-September 2021, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC handled 957,500 tonnes of cargo, which is a 6-pct increase, year-on-year, the company says in a press release.

    The growth was mainly driven by the increase in handling of general cargo - up 90%, year-on-year, to 400,000 tonnes. Metal handling surged by 77% to 303,000 tonnes, handling of cargo in boxes and in big-bags surged 2.8 times to 97,000 tonnes.

    Handling of dry bulk and loose cargo totaled 498,000 tonnes (-23%), grain - 163,000 tonnes (-41%). The decrease is attributed to the increase of export duties.

    In the reported period, handling of ore and coke totaled 91,000 tonnes (+24%), handling of coal dropped by 19% to 242,000 tonnes.

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 12% to 55,000 tonnes.

    Container throughput of TagSCP totaled 1,800 TEUs (4,500 tonnes), up 2.3 times.

    In January-September 2021, TagSCP handled 876,900 tonnes of export cargo and 27,300 tonnes of import cargo. Coastal trade cargo handling totaled 53,300 tonnes. Exports accounted for 91.6%, imports – for 2.8%, short-sea traffic – for 5.6% of the company’s total throughput.

    In the reported period, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port handled 7,597 railcars and 254 vessels.

    Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC (TagSCP, a company of UCL Port, stevedoring division of the international transportation group UCL Holding) is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog.  The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. In 2019, TSCP handled 1.16 million tonnes of cargo.

Другие новости по темам: Taganrog Sea Commercial Port  


