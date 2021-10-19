2021 October 19 10:11

Russian Gas Society supports 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference

The event will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot in in-person and online formats

Russian Gas Society, an association of oil and gas industry companies, supports the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference.

Established on 18 May 2001, non-commercial partnership Russian Gas Society (RGS) has become an active and influential member of the gas community.

RGS pays special attention to the analysis of Russian projects on LNG production and its use as a fuel. In spring 2021, Russian Gas Society hosted the presentation of the LNG map project.

In September, Gas Business, official magazine of RGS, published an article «Russian fleet powered by LNG fuel: the beginning», focused on the activities of Russian shipbuilders and oil & gas companies amid the transition to LNG.

The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with the support of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. General Partner – Gazprom. Partner – Sovcomflot.

The conference languages – Russian and English. The conference formats – in-person and online.



Read more about the Conference >>>>.